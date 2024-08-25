John Bicket Sells 78,128 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 78,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $3,164,965.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,273,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,606,175.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 6th, John Bicket sold 81,486 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $3,018,241.44.

On Tuesday, July 30th, John Bicket sold 65,632 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $2,416,570.24.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, John Bicket sold 82,925 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $3,157,784.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, John Bicket sold 36,358 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $1,353,608.34.

Samsara Stock Up 2.1 %

Samsara stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 1.49. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.51 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.66% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Samsara by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

