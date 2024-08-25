John Gibbons Sells 18,890 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Gibbons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE FI opened at $169.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $169.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FI

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after buying an additional 417,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.