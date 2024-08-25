John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.73

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 96847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
