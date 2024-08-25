John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.73

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.73 and last traded at $58.65, with a volume of 96847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.66.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2381 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,528,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,244 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. DORVAL Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

