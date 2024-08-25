John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.94, for a total transaction of $2,894,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,738.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $571.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.34, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $361.16 and a fifty-two week high of $593.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $540.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.01 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $529.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

