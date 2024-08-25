Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Trimmed by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 78,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $390.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

