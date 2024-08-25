Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Receives GBX 1,993.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,993.33 ($25.90).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.19) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.39) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other news, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($20.10) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($482.43). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 69 shares of company stock worth $111,471. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,789.66, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,615.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,688.21.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

