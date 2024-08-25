Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $235.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $259.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $119.46 and a 1 year high of $259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.04.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

