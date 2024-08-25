Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,512,000 after acquiring an additional 142,887 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after acquiring an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $97,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $259.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $259.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JLL. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

