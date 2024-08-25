Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $256.04

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $256.04 and last traded at $255.24, with a volume of 68905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,235,000 after buying an additional 443,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 672,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

