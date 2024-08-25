Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 2,964 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $262,610.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

