Joshua Horowitz Acquires 7,000 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $15,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Joshua Horowitz acquired 10,096 shares of Barnwell Industries stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.80.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barnwell Industries ( NYSE:BRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barnwell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.55% of Barnwell Industries worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

