JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Stock Position Trimmed by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,995,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BBJP opened at $59.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

