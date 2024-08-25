JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 4,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56. The company has a market cap of $622.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $206.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

