JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.4% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $216.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $217.56.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
