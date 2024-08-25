JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $218.88 and last traded at $218.40. 1,525,887 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,083,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.81 and a 200-day moving average of $197.01. The stock has a market cap of $626.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

