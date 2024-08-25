JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.3%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $215.95 and last traded at $215.15. Approximately 880,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,103,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $214.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

