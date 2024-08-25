JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.79

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.79 and last traded at $65.77, with a volume of 15325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,024,000 after acquiring an additional 380,609 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 990,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132,624 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,772,000. CWM LLC raised its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after buying an additional 13,197 shares during the period.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

