Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 2.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 1,982,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,413,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

