Karen Christine Aram Sells 2,007 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Karen Christine Aram sold 2,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$48,473.47.

Shares of TSE ELD opened at C$23.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.21. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.38 and a 52-week high of C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.05.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$406.56 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELD. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.54.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

