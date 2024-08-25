Karen Penrose Purchases 48 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$312.04 ($210.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,978.02 ($10,120.28).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.
