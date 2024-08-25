Karen Penrose Purchases 48 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose bought 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$312.04 ($210.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,978.02 ($10,120.28).

Cochlear Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24.

Get Cochlear alerts:

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.