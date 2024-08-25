Kathy S. Lane Sells 1,884 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Stock

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) Director Kathy S. Lane sold 1,884 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $252,889.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.30 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.91) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.23%.

THG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,341,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,247,000 after purchasing an additional 70,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

