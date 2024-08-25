Kenneth Stillwell Sells 3,019 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $203,933.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,207.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $208,170.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $119,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

Pegasystems Trading Up 4.5 %

Pegasystems stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 85.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $72.74.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pegasystems

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Pegasystems by 15,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.