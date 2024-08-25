Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Receives $22.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kenvue will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kenvue by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 93,834.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Kenvue by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after buying an additional 40,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

