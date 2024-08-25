Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 312.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.2 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.