KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.20

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 6829172 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.42.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

