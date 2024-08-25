Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Keyera traded as high as C$40.19 and last traded at C$40.05, with a volume of 1045366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.54.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.91.

In other Keyera news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.93. The firm has a market cap of C$9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

