Keynote Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,494 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,494 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Keynote Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,476 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 53,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,055,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $9,944,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,794 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,776,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,049,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $416.79 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.82.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

