KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.5% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

