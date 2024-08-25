Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of K opened at C$12.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.77. The stock has a market cap of C$15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.23. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.08.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.8104994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total value of C$55,395.00. Also, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total value of C$65,377.76. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

