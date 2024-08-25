Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock opened at $486.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

