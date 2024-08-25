Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.19

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 36480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

Kirin Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Kirin had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Company, Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

