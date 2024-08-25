Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.85

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 188473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,448,000 after buying an additional 90,897 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 881,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,326,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

