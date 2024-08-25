Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KRG stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

