Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $26.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2024

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KRG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $973,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 917,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 229,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,344,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,448,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,597,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,391,000 after buying an additional 881,502 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

KRG stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.