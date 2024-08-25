Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Stock Position Trimmed by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Knife River by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Knife River by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knife River by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 109,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $79.48 on Friday. Knife River Co. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $806.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.81 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

