Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.60

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 1122454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 5.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of C$334.19 million, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.07.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of C$20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.0642587 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

