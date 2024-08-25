Kwmg LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 55,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.69.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.