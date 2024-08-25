Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.15. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

