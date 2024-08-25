Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 77,532 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $822,000.

LGI opened at $17.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $17.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

