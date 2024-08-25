Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.79

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 108470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get Lazard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAZ

Lazard Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.40 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 46,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $1,853,040.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,936,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,836,857.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,683,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Lazard during the second quarter worth $336,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Lazard by 22.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard in the second quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $1,779,000. 54.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.