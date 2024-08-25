Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $162.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.25.

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Leidos stock opened at $154.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Leidos has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Leidos by 4.7% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

