Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS opened at $154.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.28.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

