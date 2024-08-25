LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,116,844.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares in the company, valued at $170,879,763.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,994. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

Get Our Latest Report on LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.