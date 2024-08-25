Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.80

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $184.80 and last traded at $184.58, with a volume of 324836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Argus upped their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEN

Lennar Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lennar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lennar by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.