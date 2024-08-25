Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

DRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRS stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm's revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

