Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Down 4.8%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 482,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,081,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $570.86 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 32,510.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

