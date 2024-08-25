LexinFintech (LX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter.

LX stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. LexinFintech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

