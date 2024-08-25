Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $8,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $124,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 910,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,472,000 after purchasing an additional 511,081 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 896,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,601,000 after purchasing an additional 438,443 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth about $13,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LNW shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $108.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $110.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

