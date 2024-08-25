Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Buys $255,330.15 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $255,330.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Up 17.7 %

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 3.01.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth about $101,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lindblad Expeditions

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.