Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth $123,976,000. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $105,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 727,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,981,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 82,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,734,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the last quarter.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total value of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

LAD stock opened at $297.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.36 and a 12-month high of $331.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

