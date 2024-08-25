Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Littelfuse were worth $13,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.1% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Littelfuse Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $273.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.57 and a 200-day moving average of $247.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

